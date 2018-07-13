Why Burnley Are Set Up for Success in the Europa League Next Season After Stellar 2017/18 Campaign

Burnley will be gearing up for their first appearance in Europe in over 50 years, starting against Aberdeen later this month. This will be the Clarets first season of European football since the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in the 1960s which saw them exit the competition at the quarter-final stage in a defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sean Dyche and his players will be looking to take advantage of this opportunity after such a good season last time out. The Clarets finished seventh in the Premier League, placing above big spenders Everton and former Premier League champions Leicester City.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Most would have thought it unimaginable to see Burnley in the Europa League only two seasons after promotion from the Championship. But with Premier League champions Manchester City winning the League Cup and fifth placed Chelsea winning the FA Cup, the Clarets will enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round stage as a reward for finishing seventh.

With the Clarets not making a signing as of yet in the transfer window, many are wondering if this could affect the squad if the team make the group stages. This is because the players will have to succumb to playing twice a week for a long period, meaning they are likely to be tired which will increase their chances of injuries.

Dyche has never been a quick mover in the window and eventually taking his time has been successful for him. This could be the scenario once again as many know that the no nonsense manager likes to analyse potential signings thoroughly to make sure that the players can match what he expects of them.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Dyche clearly has a plan for every one of his signings as they have to be able to handle the system he plays. This involves wingers tracking back to support the full backs, as well as being an offensive threat.

Defenders must be willing to put their body on the line for the team. The striker's job is to hassle the opposition defenders as much as possible, with Ashley Barnes excelling last season in that specific role.

It is not as though the Burnley players are completely oblivious to this situation, with key players Steven Defour, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Aaron Lennon all boasting a number of years in European football, which will definitely give other players the chance to evolve themselves.

The playing style the Clarets use will also suite the high intensity nature of the Europa League, with Dyche's men having a very well structured defensive system which has stopped some of the most lethal defences in the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Another problem the Clarets could potentially face is the hostile away receptions they will receive if they venture into different parts of Europe. Dyche thrives off these occasions as the professional manner he makes sure his players show.

This was shown last season in particular as the Clarets away day success was key to their impressive season, as they took points from Anfield, Old Trafford Stamford Bridge and Wembley.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

One thing is for sure, when the Clarets embark on their first European adventure up in Scotland, as they come up against Aberdeen on July 26, the fans will be want the team to continue making their dream a reality and give them the European tour they all want.