Why Potential Investors Should Take a Risk & Buy England's Sleeping Giant Newcastle United

No matter how many times Newcastle United get knocked down, they always seem to find a way to bounce straight back up. Even with an owner who doesn't share the same ambition.

However, this northern giant desperately needs a fresh start and are the only Premier League club worth buying. Here's why.

It is a club of vast potential, in a football infatuated city, surrounded by an urban centre of almost 300,000 people in the district of Newcastle upon Tyne. It is a passionate, energetic and friendly place, full of people who suspect they will spend their entire lives supporting a team that will never quite live up to the expectations.

Newcastle always seem to be on the cusp of achieving something, but never do. The team has generally soared in the Premier League, but usually drifts away from what it could be.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The challenge of trying to alter that should appeal to any ambitious individual looking to invest in a football club.

Imagine what could happen if new, wealthy owners gave Newcastle the means to compete with the Big Six in the transfer market; if they competed at the top end of the Premier League every year.





In fact, given their last major domestic trophy was won more than 60 years ago, the FA Cup in 1955 (you would have to delve back to 1927 to find the last time they were champions of England), Newcastle fans do not turn up expecting to win any silverware.

They just want a team that tries.

Ian Horrocks/GettyImages

The supporters are loyal and if they have a team that is good enough to at least compete for major honours - as they did under Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson - there is not a better place in the country which lives and breathes football. That is what prospective owners should be excited by.





When the team win, Newcastle, the city, echoes. When the football team sparks pride, the city’s heart beats a little faster. It is a fascinating relationship, but a frustrating one. Like most football clubs, Newcastle rarely succeed.

But if you are going to take the risk, Newcastle tick so many other boxes. It is not just the club, or the size of the stadium, it is the city itself that makes it so intriguing.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Others may have more immediate chance of glory, but if you want to build something exciting, to unleash a new power on English and European football, then Newcastle are surely the club to buy. If you want a different sort of club to market, Newcastle have that sort of appeal.







And then, there is Rafa Benitez. New owners would not have to bribe a world class manager to move to Tyneside, because they already have one. Benítez has sparked Newcastle back into life, redesigning, rebuilding, and reuniting everyone associated with the football club from top to bottom.

Now is the perfect time for new owners to make a move. The giant is ready to awaken.