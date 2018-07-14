Arsenal & Chelsea Look Set to Lose Out to Serie A Giants in Race for World Cup Star

CSKA Moscow and Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin appears to be favouring a move to Serie A champions Juventus over Chelsea and Arsenal.

According to reports from Tuttosport, the 22-year-old seems to prefer a transfer to Juventus because they can offer Champions League football, something that both Chelsea and Arsenal cannot after finishing fifth and sixth in last season's Premier League respectively.

The same report also claims that the Blues were initially leading the chase to sign the Russian, but the Turin-based side now look to be the front-runners for Golovin's signature off the back of an impressive World Cup.

Golovin starred for Russia as the hosts reached the quarter finals, scoring once and providing two assists which saw his stock rise even further after a promising campaign for CSKA Moscow.

3 - On his WC debut, Aleksandr Golovin had a hand in 3 of Russia's 5 goals (one free-kick goal, two assists). Promise. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OygyugIUq9 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 14, 2018

With a €30m asking price placed on Golovin's head, it seems that Juventus are willing to meet it in what has already been a busy and expensive summer at the club.

Having already signed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo, Mattia Perin and Emre Can, while also signing Douglas Costa permanently following a two year loan spell, the arrival of Golovin will only strengthen Max Allegri's squad as they look to mount a serious challenge in next season's Champions League.

For Arsenal, it could mean an end to their summer transfer business following comments made by Unai Emery, while Chelsea have looked to start their recruitment drive after naming Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, by announcing the signing of Napoli midfielder Jorginho.