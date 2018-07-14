Former Hammers Boss Harry Redknapp Gives His Verdict on West Ham's Summer Transfer Business

July 14, 2018

Former West Ham United manager Harry Redknapp has told British Media that the Hammers 'mean business' after making several encouraging signings in this summer’s transfer window.

West Ham’s new manager Manuel Pellegrini has wasted no time in getting business done early, and has secured the services of long-term Everton target Andriy Yarmolenko and talented Toulouse defender Issa Diop in a combined £37m swoop, and former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshire on a free transfer.

Redknapp told talkSPORT that Jack Wilshire in particular was a great acquisition, which can only provide positive steps for West Ham United.

He labelled the signing of Wilshere 'great', adding: "I like the look of them. I mean West Ham are bringing in a few players, they look like they mean business this year which is great for the fans and gives them something to look forward to."


The positive moves come after difficult times have engulfed owners David Sullivan, David Gold and Karen Brady as they sold fans a dream by moving the club away from their beloved Upton Park and into the Olympic Stadium in Stratford two years ago.

They now look to be fulfilling the promises that they initially pledged by opening the chequebook and bringing some big names to the London Stadium, which many Hammers fans feel has been long overdue but a step in the right direction nevertheless.

