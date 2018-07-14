Former Inter Manager Frank de Boer Criticises Brazilian Striker Gabriel Barbosa's 'Poor Work Ethic'

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Former Inter boss Frank de Boer has heaped heavy criticism on 21-year old Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa in a revealing interview. 

Speaking to ESPN, the highly respected coach claimed he had a poor work ethic and thought of himself as 'a superstar'. De Boer worked with the striker shortly in his time as Inter boss when they signed the striker from Santos in August 2016. 

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

The Dutch coach said: "Gabigol thought he was still in Brazil and would walk rather than run. He wanted to receive the ball without running into space, he didn’t understand that he had to train hard. 

"It’s no coincidence that with me he practically never played for Inter. He has to look at himself in the mirror, prove every day that he can be the best or at the very least a good player, not thinking himself a superstar. 

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

“After all, he only won the Olympics with Brazil and that’s it…he has to prove to himself, his teammates and the coach that he’s a good player.

“The potential is there to be a fantastic player, as he has a great left foot, but European football is not the same as in Brazil. I hope he can learn that soon, otherwise it’ll be a loss for Brazilian football too.”

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

After exciting for Santos, Gabigol arrived to Milan in 2016 and struggled for goals. Finding the net only once in the 2016-17 season and failing to register one start in Serie A, he was loaned out to Benfica the following season.

After his struggles continued in Portugal, the Brazilian was loaned back to Santos for the remainder of last season where his boyhood club have the chance to resign him when the loan expires at the end of December. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)