Former Inter Manager Frank de Boer Criticises Brazilian Striker Gabriel Barbosa's 'Poor Work Ethic'

Former Inter boss Frank de Boer has heaped heavy criticism on 21-year old Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa in a revealing interview.

Speaking to ESPN, the highly respected coach claimed he had a poor work ethic and thought of himself as 'a superstar'. De Boer worked with the striker shortly in his time as Inter boss when they signed the striker from Santos in August 2016.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

The Dutch coach said: "Gabigol thought he was still in Brazil and would walk rather than run. He wanted to receive the ball without running into space, he didn’t understand that he had to train hard.

"It’s no coincidence that with me he practically never played for Inter. He has to look at himself in the mirror, prove every day that he can be the best or at the very least a good player, not thinking himself a superstar.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

“After all, he only won the Olympics with Brazil and that’s it…he has to prove to himself, his teammates and the coach that he’s a good player.

“The potential is there to be a fantastic player, as he has a great left foot, but European football is not the same as in Brazil. I hope he can learn that soon, otherwise it’ll be a loss for Brazilian football too.”

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

After exciting for Santos, Gabigol arrived to Milan in 2016 and struggled for goals. Finding the net only once in the 2016-17 season and failing to register one start in Serie A, he was loaned out to Benfica the following season.

After his struggles continued in Portugal, the Brazilian was loaned back to Santos for the remainder of last season where his boyhood club have the chance to resign him when the loan expires at the end of December.