Ivan Rakitic Jokes About Alarming New Tattoo if Croatia Claim World Cup Glory

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Ivan Rakitic has suggested getting a tattoo on his forehead should Croatia beat France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

After already bettering their country's best ever finish at the tournament of third place in 1998, the final in Moscow will be a historic one for Croatia whatever the outcome in what is only their fifth World Cup as an independent nation.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

If Croatia are successful at the Luzhniki Stadium, then the Barcelona man has contemplated commemorating the occasion with the obscure tattoo, although would have to seek permission first.

As quoted by FourFourTwo, he said: "A tattoo after the World Cup final? I have a free space on my forehead. God willing, we win, then I'll have a tattoo there. But first I'll ask my wife."

While Luka Modric has taken many of the plaudits for Croatia's run to the final, Rakitic has been equally as important alongside him, taking the decisive spot kick in penalty shootout wins against Denmark and Russia in the last 16 and quarter finals. 

The 30-year-old enjoyed a fine season at the Nou Camp prior to the World Cup, making 55 appearances in all competitions, helping the club to a La Liga and Copa del Rey double, and will be hoping to cap his summer with a winner's medal in football's biggest tournament.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

While France are considered by many as favourites to win the World Cup final, Croatia have proven their quality over the course of the competition, and with a midfield crux of Rakitic and Modric, they are more than capable of causing a shock in the final. 

