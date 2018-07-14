Mile Jedinak Nearing Aston Villa Exit as Financial Mess Deepens at Midlands Club

Australian captain Mile Jedinak is on the verge of leaving Villa Park for a move to the continent, as the consequences of the club's playoff final defeat continue to weaken Aston Villa as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

After being a stalwart in Steve Bruce's midfield last season and leading his nation in Russia, the highly experienced midfielder has many clubs interested in acquiring his services.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

SBS report that the 33-year-old has already agreed to join clubs outside the big leagues in Spain, Germany, Italy or France.

Villa owner Tony Xia has been desperately trying to find investment to meet a now unsustainable wage structure. Add to that the added pressure of financial fair play, and tax obligations have left him no choice but to accrue funds from the sale of top players.

Jedinak's reported high wage demands make an exit an inevitably after the Socceroos player admitted that his future with Villa was uncertain whilst representing his nation at the World Cup, where he netted twice from the spot.

Jedinak might not be the only player heading out the door, as the highly talented Jack Grealish is also reported to be heading for an exit for a high fee, with Tottenham Hotspur looking most likely to snap up the young playmaker from the Championship club.

After being knocked out in the group stages in Russia, Jedinak has committed his services to the national side in January for the AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where Australia will hope to retain the trophy they won in 2015.