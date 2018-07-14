West Ham Announce Signing of Paraguay International Fabian Balbuena on 3-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Paraguay international defender Fabian Balbuena on a three-year deal. 


The 26-year-old joins the Hammers from Brazilian outfit Corinthians for an undisclosed fee, according to the club's website

The centre back has earned seven international caps for Paraguay and was named in the 2017 Campeonato Brasileiro Team of the Year, where he was also recognised as one of the best players in the division in his respective position.


Speaking about his move to the London Stadium, Balbuena said: “I’m really excited for this new challenge and my target is to meet the demands of the Premier League. 

“Obviously to be at West Ham is an extra motivation, and I want to do my best to help the team.”

Guillermo Legaria/GettyImages

Equally as delighted with the move was West Ham's director of football Mario Husillos, who added: “We welcome Fabian to West Ham United. He is somebody we have monitored for a long time and we are very pleased to have taken the opportunity to sign him.

“He is a player of great strength, character and personality. To be captain of Corinthians, one of the biggest clubs in South America, requires a very strong mentality, and he also has international experience with Paraguay.

"He has won many individual honours and was often named one of the best central defenders in Brazil for his statistics.

"We believe he will improve our squad and our defensive qualities. He is the perfect age – a player for the present and the future – and he can be a very important player for many years at West Ham."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)