Xherdan Shaqiri Pens Heartfelt Farewell to Stoke City Following £13m Move to Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri has taken to Twitter to thank everyone involved with Stoke City over his three-years with the club after he sealed a permanent switch to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old scored 15 goals and set up 15 more across his 92 game career with the Potters, but will now ply his trade with the Reds after the Merseyside outfit pounced following Stoke's relegation at the end of last season.

With the ambition to stay in the Premier League Shaqiri sought pastures new, but he took to Twitter to pay one last final tribute to the fans who were the first to welcome him to England after he made the switch from Bayern Munich.

He said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank all of the Stoke City supporters, my teammates and staff, for the opportunity to come to England and three wonderful years at the club.

"Although ultimately, last season ended in such sadness, I have no doubt the club will be back in the Premier League in the very near future. I'll always have a place for Stoke in my heart."

As for the new set of fans set to watch the Switzerland international take to the field, he added: "And now for LFC. I cannot wait for this new chapter in my career to get going; running out at Anfield, as part of the home team will be a very, very special moment for me. I'm looking forward to my future as a Red. #XS23 #YNWA"

Shaqiri was Stoke's top scorer last season after netting eight goals, and with seven assists to match he went on to contribute 42 per-cent of the Potter's league goals last term.