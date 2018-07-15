Not long after France won the 2018 World Cup by defeating Croatia 4-2 on Sunday, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has released odds for the next competition.

Didier Deschamps's side opens as one of the favorites to defend their title in Qatar. The French are currently at 13-2 odds to join Brazil (1958, 1962) and Italy (1934, 1938) as the only two nations to accomplish the feat.

Brazil owns the highest odds, at 6-1. They are followed by France, Germany (7-1), Spain (8-1) and Argentina (10-1).

After missing the 2018 competition, the United States has been given 60-1 odds to win the trophy. 2018 runners-up Croatia open at 30-1.

Guatemala and Georgia have the lowest odds, at 2000-1. 17 nations face 1000-1 odds to win the 2022 World Cup title, including South Africa, Panama and Canada.

Here are the full odds to win the 2022 World Cup.

It has yet to be decided whether the 2022 World Cup will feature 48 teams, or if FIFA will opt to continue the 32-team style.

Regardless, there are some juicy bets in the Superbook for sports fans across the world.