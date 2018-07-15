Arsenal & Barcelona Set for Transfer Tug of War Over World Cup Star Rodrigo Bentancur

Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly to set to do battle over Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bentancur joined Juventus last season from Argentinian giants Boca Juniors but struggled to force his way into La Vecchia Signora's starting XI.

MB Media/GettyImages

However, the 21-year-old impressed during the World Cup, making La Gazzetta dello Sport's 'stars of the tournament' list and showing the world what he is capable of.

'El Maestro' Oscar Tabarez relied on Bentancur to lead his midfield, and the young player duly obliged, with one of the highlights of his tournament being the perfect pass to set up Edinson Cavani for La Celeste's second goal against Portugal.

Arsenal have already signed Bentancur's Uruguay team mate Lucas Torreira from Serie A side Sampdoria, strengthening the squad's creativity and solidity in the middle of the pitch. Bentancur could also represent an excellent and reliable addition to the Gunners' midfield.

After veteran Andres Iniesta and Paulinho's departures, Barcelona are also on the hunt for a new promising midfielder. Bentancur is an option that the Blaugrana are taking into strong consideration, who could perhaps become the heir of the Spanish legend that is 'Don Andres'.





The 21-year-old has a contract with the Italian champions that ties him to the Allianz Stadium until 2022. Despite the expensive signing of Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin, Juventus are not necessarily willing to sell the Uruguay international.