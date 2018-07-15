Barcelona Midfielder Andre Gomes Reportedly Vying for Move to Tottenham Hotspur This Summer

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Barcelona's Andre Gomes is said to be very keen on a move to Tottenham this summer, saying he admires Mauricio Pochettino’s style of play and feels that it suits his game well, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Spurs were reportedly keen to sign the 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder last summer, and now it is the player who is hoping Pochettino's side rekindles their interest.

Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported - via his personal website - that Barcelona value the former Benfica midfielder at £37.5m. Arsenal are also said to be interested in a move for the player.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Despite his undoubted talents, the out-and-out playmaker isn't getting the game time he wants at the Nou Camp currently.


Gomes managed 31 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last season, but only 12 of them came as starts.

The Portuguese player's frustrations have not been helped by the Catalan club's decision to play him at full back and on the wings, limiting the playmaker's effectiveness and chances to impress.

With Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele looking for a move away from Spurs this summer, Gomes could be the perfect replacement and improvement for Pochettino's side.

While the 24-year-old lacks some of the physical side of the game that Dembele possesses, the Portuguese midfielder is a creative talent and could help Spurs mount their title challenge next season.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

It remains to be if any move will be made for the player - a large part of it will likely depend on whether Dembele leaves north London - but with the player wanting the move too, talk over the deal is certain to gain traction.

A £37.5m asking price, for a world-class footballer in an age of astronomical fees, is reasonable too, if Spurs are truly serious about their desire to push for the Premier League title. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)