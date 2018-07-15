Barcelona Midfielder Andre Gomes Reportedly Vying for Move to Tottenham Hotspur This Summer

Barcelona's Andre Gomes is said to be very keen on a move to Tottenham this summer, saying he admires Mauricio Pochettino’s style of play and feels that it suits his game well, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Spurs were reportedly keen to sign the 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder last summer, and now it is the player who is hoping Pochettino's side rekindles their interest.

Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported - via his personal website - that Barcelona value the former Benfica midfielder at £37.5m. Arsenal are also said to be interested in a move for the player.

Despite his undoubted talents, the out-and-out playmaker isn't getting the game time he wants at the Nou Camp currently.





Gomes managed 31 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last season, but only 12 of them came as starts.

The Portuguese player's frustrations have not been helped by the Catalan club's decision to play him at full back and on the wings, limiting the playmaker's effectiveness and chances to impress.

With Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele looking for a move away from Spurs this summer, Gomes could be the perfect replacement and improvement for Pochettino's side.

While the 24-year-old lacks some of the physical side of the game that Dembele possesses, the Portuguese midfielder is a creative talent and could help Spurs mount their title challenge next season.

It remains to be if any move will be made for the player - a large part of it will likely depend on whether Dembele leaves north London - but with the player wanting the move too, talk over the deal is certain to gain traction.

A £37.5m asking price, for a world-class footballer in an age of astronomical fees, is reasonable too, if Spurs are truly serious about their desire to push for the Premier League title.