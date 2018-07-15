PHOTO: New Juventus Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives in Turin After Sensational Switch From Madrid

Former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has finally arrived in Turin, having completed a €105m move to Juventus last week.

The Portugal international has spent the last nine years of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu but is now set to head into a novel challenge with Champions League hopefuls Juve, who are eager to get past that final hurdle in Europe.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or and Champions League winner, is still at the peak of his powers despite being on the wrong side of 30. The forward has scored 49 goals for club and country since the beginning of last season, and will likely embellish the already potent I Bianconeri attack next term.

He's set to become a mega-earner as well after penning a four-year deal worth €30m a season.

On Sunday, Juve announced the arrival of the Ronaldo in Turin via their official Twitter account, posting a photo of the attacker walking across an airstrip after landing in Italy.

"These years in Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life," Ronaldo wrote to the Madrid fans upon his exit.

"I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this hobby and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received.

"However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me."