Tottenham Line Up French World Cup Star as Potential Replacement for Toby Alderweireld

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Tottenham are targeting France's Benjamin Pavard as a possible replacement for Toby Alderweireld - should the Belgian defender leave the London club this summer.

According to the Mirror, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is very interested in a move for the 22-year-old Stuttgart defender following his impressive showings at the World Cup, should Alderweireld complete his rumoured move to Manchester United.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Pavard has featured five times in Russia and scored one of the goals of the tournament against Argentina. Didier Deschamps has deployed the young defender as a right-back, over the course of the summer, though Pavard typically plays centre back for his club back in Germany.


That versatility is said to appeal to Pochettino.


The Frenchman has also been used as a makeshift midfielder during his time with Stuttgart, and was one of only four players to feature in every second of their league campaign last season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Pavard joined Stuttgart in 2016 from French side Lille, costing the German club £750k. He has made 55 league appearances during his time with the club, and scored two goals. He also signed a long-term deal last December that ties him to the German club for the next three seasons.


However, after a highly impressive World Cup finals showing - where he has reached the final with France - Pavard is widely expected to leave Stuttgart this summer for one of the bigger European clubs. He's also expected to draw in a significant transfer fee.

During the club's final 14 games of the league campaign, Stuttgart conceded just 10 goals and went from sitting near the relegation playoffs to finishing the Bundesliga season in 7th position - just narrowly missing out on European football next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)