West Ham Offically Sign Lazio Winger Felipe Anderson for Club Record Fee

West Ham have completed the long-awaited signing of Lazio winger Felipe Anderson for a club record fee, believed to be around the €40m mark.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the London Stadium ever since Manuel Pellegrini took charge of the club back in May. The deal is finally signed, sealed and delivered though, with Anderson signing a four-year deal with the club.

Announcing his signing on their official website, a West Ham statement said: "West Ham United are delighted to confirm the Club record signing of Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson. Anderson joins Manuel Pellegrini’s side on a four-year contract, having completed five hugely-successful seasons in Italy with Lazio.

"Anderson’s undoubted creative ability was a key factor in the Club moving for the 25-year-old – the Hammers’ seventh signing of the summer so far after the arrivals of Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko and Fabian Balbuena."

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Anderson made 137 appearances for Lazio during his five years in Serie A, returning a healthy 25 goals in the process. The Brazilian, who has one senior international cap to his name also, spoke of his joy at finally getting the deal over the line, revealing he can't wait to get started.

"I feel really happy and fulfilled to join West Ham United," Anderson told whufc.com. "West Ham is a club with a lot of tradition, lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and Di Canio.

"They were great players and idols here, and I’m aiming big, who knows, maybe I could hit their heights and be a legend here too. I'm really happy to be here. It's a dream come true.

"I want to thank the owner, David Sullivan, because he made a big effort to bring me here. I know how difficult it was, so I have to thank him a lot, and I hope I can repay his faith in me on the pitch with goals and winning games."

Director of Football Mario Husillos added: "We are very happy and pleased to welcome Felipe to West Ham United.

“We believe that we have signed one of the most exciting talents in European football. Felipe has shown a fantastic level of performance at Lazio in recent seasons and we believe that he will now bring that quality to the Premier League. He is also a player very suited to the style of Manuel Pellegrini.

“For West Ham United this is a very big statement, a club record, so we must thank the owners for their support and work in making this transfer possible.

“It is a negotiation that has taken some time but it is a very good sign that Felipe was determined to become a West Ham player, and we feel very confident that he will become a big success at London Stadium.”

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: “Felipe was a main target of the manager so we are delighted we’ve been able to bring him to the Club.

“We’re very pleased with the business we’ve done so far and I hope the supporters are just as excited as we are about the squad we are building here at West Ham.

“The deal sees us significantly break our transfer record and we feel it’s a real statement of intent.”

West Ham United are delighted to confirm the Club record signing of Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson! #ThatFelipeFeelinghttps://t.co/67szkpMLG6 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 15, 2018

Anderson's arrival continues a summer of unbelievable spending at the London Stadium, with West Ham's complete overhaul of their squad continuing to pick up pace.