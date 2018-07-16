Agent Says Stoke City Star on Verge of Premier League Return After Receiving 2 Serious Offers

Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye is set to be on the move this summer, with the Premier League the most likely destination for the Senegal international.

Ndiaye's agent William D’avila was quoted by Turkish Football suggesting the midfielder was on the move back to England's top flight with two serious offers on the table, after the Potters suffered relegation to the Championship.

If the midfielder is unable to strike a deal with a Premier League club, he will most likely return to the Turkish Super Lig where he has played the past two and half seasons of his football.

D’avila said: “Galatasaray are a serious option for us but we have two offers from Premier League clubs.

"It would be difficult to turn the offers down as they are from really big clubs and are close to striking a deal with Stoke City. But if a deal is not struck Badou Ndiaye will be joining Galatasaray."

The 27-year-old was an ever-present in the Stoke side after his arrival for £14m in January from Galatasaray, but he was unable to prevent the club from avoiding relegation as the Potters ended their ten year stay in the Premier League.

He scored one goal for the club, which came against high flyers Burnley in the club's penultimate home league game of the season.

Ndiaye's agent did not reveal which clubs Stoke are in negotiations with, as the Senegalese man has been linked with a number of top flight teams.

If all else fails, Ndiaye will return to the Türk Telekom Stadium where Galatasaray will be hosting Champions League football next season.