Watch: Croatia Soccer Team Given Hero's Welcome Upon World Cup Return Home

Despite the World Cup loss, Croatian supporters made sure to display their love for the team.

By Nihal Kolur
July 16, 2018

It's safe to say that Croatia is partying like they won the World Cup.

Despite Croatia's 4-2 loss to France in Sunday's World Cup Final, the team was greeted by thousands of fans upon their return to Zagreb on Monday.

Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and company far exceeded expectations in Russia, coming from behind in three straight matches to reach the finals. Had they defeated France, Croatia would have been the second smallest World Cup champion in history.

Regardless, fans made sure to express their gratitude towards the team that captured their hearts this summer.

Watch the celebration as the team touched down in Zagreb.

The World Cup continues to display its power across the world. Not only were champions France greeted with a roaring celebration, but second place Croatia and fourth place England received widespread passion as well.

2022 can't come soon enough.

 

