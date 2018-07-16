Journalist Claims Liverpool Have 'No Interest' in Signing La Liga Goalkeeper Despite Rumours

Liverpool are not interested in signing Barcelona star Jasper Cillessen despite recent rumours that the Reds had already approached the goalkeeper with an offer, according to journalist Dominic King.

Reports recently broke that the Holland international was considering a move to Anfield this summer after the club initiated contact, with Liverpool supposedly becoming impatient with their failed attempts to sign AS Roma's Alisson Becker.

However, Daily Mail reporter King has claimed on social media that the club have "no interest" in making a move for the 29-year-old shot-stopper.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for a new goalkeeper throughout the last year, but rumours of bringing someone in to fill the gap reached astronomical levels following Loris Karius' high profile mistakes during the Champions League final.

Things have also been made even worse for the German goalkeeper since he returned for pre-season after he made another comical blunder during a friendly match against Tranmere Rovers which has irked Liverpool fans even further.

Instead of making a new goalkeeper their prime concern, however, Liverpool appear to be prioritising a move for Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The Reds have already seen one attempt to sign the 24-year-old fall through at the eleventh hour, but there is still a lot of speculation the deal will be revisited now that the World Cup is over.

The latest twist is the Fekir transfer saga came on Monday when the France national team, fresh off the back of lifting the World Cup in Russia, went through an airport before heading home.

The midfielder was walking through customs when one supporter questioned if he would be moving to Liverpool this summer. Although Fekir didn't respond directly, the Lyon star can be seen smiling an nodding in the viral video.