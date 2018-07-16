Lawyer of Milan Boss Responds to Money Laundering Claims as Gattuso is Put Under Investigation

The lawyer of AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has come out and defended his client after the former Italy international was placed under investigation for money laundering.

The 40-year-old is one of 42 people under investigation for the fraudulent transfer of money surrounding the Tre Olmi pig farm which is based in Gallarate on the outskirts of Milan. Gattuso had a 35% share in the farm between 2011 and 2013 before the company went bankrupt in 2014.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

And Gattuso's lawyer released a statement this week, declaring that his client was only 'indirectly' involved with the company, and that 'Mr. Gattuso never had an operative role in the company, exclusively owning a quota of the shares.'

Out of the 42 people under investigation, eight people have been arrested with seven placed under house arrest. Only Pasquale Motta, an entrepreneur who the Italian police say has close links to the Mafia, has been placed in custody.

The news comes at a damaging time for AC Milan, who are currently looking for a new Board of Directors after club president Younghong Li failed to pay back €380m in debts to American hedge fund company Elliott Management, who are now beginning the process of repossessing the club from Li's hands.

And as Li has effectively walked away from the club, Paolo Scaroni is expected to be named the new president of the Serie A club in the next shareholders meeting, which will take place on July 21st.

Gattuso was the coach of Milan's 'Primavera' youth team before becoming the club's first-team manager following the sacking of Vincenzo Montella in November 2017.

The 40-year-old is also a Milan club legend, having made 468 appearances in 13 years during his playing days at the San Siro. In this period, he won two Serie A titles and two Champions League trophies for I Rossoneri.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Gattuso was also capped over 75 times for his country, winning the World Cup with Gli Azzurri in 2006.