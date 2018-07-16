VIDEO: Paul Pogba Jokes With England Fans by Claiming 'It's Coming Home' After World Cup Final

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has had some fun with his social media followers in the aftermath of France's win in the World Cup final on Sunday, jokingly singing "it's coming home" during an Instagram Live.

The 25-year-old midfielder was instrumental for Les Bleus as Didier Deschamps' squad went on to lift the World Cup, with many fans believing that Pogba only narrowly missed out on winning the coveted Golden Ball to Croatia's Luka Modrić.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

In the wake of their victory at the Luzhniki Stadium, Pogba started an Instagram Live broadcast to give fans a sneak peek of France's dressing room.





The midfielder couldn't control his excitement and at points started to sing, often whilst cradling the World Cup trophy in his arms. At one point, he comically said the phrase "it's coming home" - something which is associated with the England national team.

Pogba troll Fans England "Its Coming Home" 😂#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/OuGN1aDN0Y — Siaran Bola Live (@SiaranBolaLivee) July 15, 2018

Pogba played off the incident brilliantly, with almost all of his social media followers going along with the light-hearted and seemingly unintentional dig at Gareth Southgate's Three Lions following the final.





Croatia striker Mario Mandžukić become the first ever player to score an own goal in a World Cup final when he diverted Antoine Griezmann's cross into the back of his own net.





Ivan Perišić levelled the scoreline with a stunning left-footed strike, but Griezmann then restored France's lead with a penalty which was controversially awarded.

Pogba and Kylian Mbappé then got themselves on the scoresheet too but the game out of reach for Croatia, although Mandžukić did pull one back after capitalising on a mistake from Hugo Lloris.