West Ham Fans Call for Chelsea Flop to Join on Loan as Summer Spending Spree Continues

West Ham fans have been in full voice on social media asking the club to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko as they look to continue their impressive transfer business this summer.

The Hammers have already seen seven new faces come into their first team ahead of the new season, including club record signing Felipe Anderson and former Gunner Jack Wilshere, but fans are still keen for a couple more players to come through the doors at London Stadium.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

One name at the top of their list appears to be France international Bakayoko, who only joined Chelsea last summer. The 23-year-old had a baptism of fire during his maiden campaign in the Premier League, with Blues fans largely unimpressed at their £36m signing.

But West Ham supporters would be eager to see the club approach Chelsea over a potential loan deal this summer, citing an upgrade on current defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté as their reasoning for the move.

You don’t become a bad player by having one bad season. He even started last season well before he had that shocker and blew all his confidence — Ant Weeks (@weetbix20) July 14, 2018





Better than Kouyate so yes — West Ham in the Blood (@WestHamBlood) July 14, 2018

I was thinking about that the other day he would do a good job for use. He had an indifferent year at Chelsea but we could be a good fit for him — Mike Hare (@mhare641) July 14, 2018

100% yes! You don’t become a bad player overnight. He’s exactly what our team is crying out for. — Jamie⚒ (@WHUFC_Jamie) July 15, 2018

Exactly, something wasn't right in Chelsea's camp last season, so many teams underperformed so I wouldn't judge Bakayoko on his bad start to the PL — fluked (@Fluuked) July 14, 2018

Quite an easy one....can’t stand another season of Noble & Kouyate in CM if we want to progress have to sign another quality DM — Nick Friend (@ndjfriend) July 14, 2018

In a heartbeat — 🇦🇹🇧🇷⚒️Ben⚒️🇨🇩🇺🇦 (@Yarmxlenko) July 14, 2018

Bakayoko would become just the club's second midfield signing of the summer if a move was to go through, joining the more attacking Wilshere in east London.

Although signing a defensive midfielder may not be the signing that will have fans out of their seats, the 23-year-old's arrival - even temporarily - could be exactly what the club needs to make a challenge for the Europe League places.

Undoubtedly West Ham's biggest deals this summer have come in attacking areas, with the arrival of versatile forward Anderson giving the club an entirely new look.

Andriy Yarmolenko will start in a wide right area for the Hammers next season, with Anderson able to slot in either on the left wing or just behind the striker depending on what system manager Manuel Pellegrini chooses to adopt.