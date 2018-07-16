West Ham Fans Call for Chelsea Flop to Join on Loan as Summer Spending Spree Continues

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

West Ham fans have been in full voice on social media asking the club to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko as they look to continue their impressive transfer business this summer.

The Hammers have already seen seven new faces come into their first team ahead of the new season, including club record signing Felipe Anderson and former Gunner Jack Wilshere, but fans are still keen for a couple more players to come through the doors at London Stadium.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

One name at the top of their list appears to be France international Bakayoko, who only joined Chelsea last summer. The 23-year-old had a baptism of fire during his maiden campaign in the Premier League, with Blues fans largely unimpressed at their £36m signing.

But West Ham supporters would be eager to see the club approach Chelsea over a potential loan deal this summer, citing an upgrade on current defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté as their reasoning for the move.


Bakayoko would become just the club's second midfield signing of the summer if a move was to go through, joining the more attacking Wilshere in east London. 

Although signing a defensive midfielder may not be the signing that will have fans out of their seats, the 23-year-old's arrival - even temporarily - could be exactly what the club needs to make a challenge for the Europe League places.

Undoubtedly West Ham's biggest deals this summer have come in attacking areas, with the arrival of versatile forward Anderson giving the club an entirely new look. 

Andriy Yarmolenko will start in a wide right area for the Hammers next season, with Anderson able to slot in either on the left wing or just behind the striker depending on what system manager Manuel Pellegrini chooses to adopt.

