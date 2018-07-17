Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis Reportedly Courted by AC Milan Amid Managerial Overhaul at San Siro

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Reports coming from Italy suggest that the Arsenal chief executive, Ivan Gazidis is going to be AC Milan's new CEO. 

Milan officials Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli landed in London yesterday to hold talks with Elliot Management bosses who currently own the San Siro club. And according to Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera, Fassone is going to be replaced by Gazidis.

With Milan currently in a financial mess, journalist Giovanni Capuano tweeted a list of news that mentioned various situations regarding both Arsenal and Milan.

There have been many reports in recent days linking the Gunners' CEO to a move away from the club, with Milan after Chinese owner Yonghong Li defaulted on his AC Milan debts. He had lost a grip of I Rossoneri and subsequently left.

Now Elliot Management Corporation - a US hedge fund - are in charge as they look to ring the changes at a club that spent £150m last summer on new players but failed to secure a Champions League qualification slot.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

The 53-year-old has been in charge of Arsenal since 2009 who has helped them grow into one of the richest clubs in the world. Although they have never won the Premier League during his stint at the club, Milan have clearly seen something they like.

He recently appointed a new manager, Unai Emery from PSG who was a successor to Arsenal's longest serving manager, Arsene Wenger. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)