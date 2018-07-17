Arsenal Could Face Spanish Roadblock in Pursuit of Caglar Soyuncu After Cut-Price €20m Deal Mooted

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Arsenal were linked to Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu earlier this summer and it was expected that the Londoners would sign the player. Yet it appears that they were put off by the €30m asking price.

The 22-year-old Turkey international has since become a target for Europa League holders Atletico Madrid, who are uncertain over the futures of Diego Godin and Stefan Savic.

Atletico approached Freiburg with an enquiry as a result of the above, and were told that they would need to bid €30m for the player - but Sport report that something has apparently led them to believe that a transfer could be had for €10m less.

Arsenal are still believed to be keen on signing Soyuncu, as are several other Premier League sides. 

The player's agent Mustafa Dogru only recently confirmed that the Gunners head of recruitment Sven Mislintat wants the defender, but also revealed that there have been no official discussions over a move.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

“Reports claiming Caglar or I saying a deal has been struck with Arsenal are false,” Dogru told Turkish-Football.

“Arsenal have not held official talks with us, Sven Mislintat is keen on him but we are currently not in direct negotiations with the club.

“We have made it clear to Freiburg that Caglar wants to leave over the summer. Clubs from England, Spain and Italy have expressed an interest but they have to reach an agreement with Freiburg first.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

“Freiburg are happy to go ahead with a transfer but only for the right price. Playing in the Premier League is what most footballers aim for. But that is not to say he would not consider a move to the La Liga.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)