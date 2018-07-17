Arsenal Could Face Spanish Roadblock in Pursuit of Caglar Soyuncu After Cut-Price €20m Deal Mooted

Arsenal were linked to Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu earlier this summer and it was expected that the Londoners would sign the player. Yet it appears that they were put off by the €30m asking price.

The 22-year-old Turkey international has since become a target for Europa League holders Atletico Madrid, who are uncertain over the futures of Diego Godin and Stefan Savic.

Arsenal-target Caglar Soyuncu is a fan of Atletico Madrid, telling bein: "My friends who play in Spain tell me it's a fantastic competition. Atletico is a very strong team, very well organised, and have a lot of ambition, a lot of potential.” #SCF #AFC #Atleti — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 17, 2018

Atletico approached Freiburg with an enquiry as a result of the above, and were told that they would need to bid €30m for the player - but Sport report that something has apparently led them to believe that a transfer could be had for €10m less.

Arsenal are still believed to be keen on signing Soyuncu, as are several other Premier League sides.

The player's agent Mustafa Dogru only recently confirmed that the Gunners head of recruitment Sven Mislintat wants the defender, but also revealed that there have been no official discussions over a move.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

“Reports claiming Caglar or I saying a deal has been struck with Arsenal are false,” Dogru told Turkish-Football.

“Arsenal have not held official talks with us, Sven Mislintat is keen on him but we are currently not in direct negotiations with the club.

“We have made it clear to Freiburg that Caglar wants to leave over the summer. Clubs from England, Spain and Italy have expressed an interest but they have to reach an agreement with Freiburg first.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

“Freiburg are happy to go ahead with a transfer but only for the right price. Playing in the Premier League is what most footballers aim for. But that is not to say he would not consider a move to the La Liga.”