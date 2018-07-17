Fulham Chairman Shahid Khan Outlines Intention to Comply to London Living Wage Initiative

Newly promoted Premier League outfit Fulham are openly supporting the London Living Wage initiative being promoted by mayor Sadiq Khan. He has been pushing for more London based businesses to voluntarily comply with the program that helps keep those working in the English capital on a fair wage, and the Cottagers are looking to join.

The club are to begin the process of being accredited by the Living Wage Foundation, and in the coming weeks, the minimum hourly rate at Fulham will be £10.20 (with next year's Living Wage set to be announced in November).

Speaking of the prospect of answering the Mayor of London's pleas, Fulham chairman Shahid Khan has spoken of the pride that complying to the initiative will give him.

“The London Living Wage is an initiative supported by Mayor Khan that, while bold, is completely founded in common sense and simply doing the right thing for workers throughout London,” Shahid Khan told the club's official website.

“This is an easy yet important measure for me to support, both personally and on behalf of Fulham.

"Our club wants to hire, recruit and keep the best talent in London, and being able to offer a reasonable working wage as a baseline for our employees is imperative to our goal of operating Fulham in a first-class manner at every level of our club.”

While around 4,300 Living Wage accredited companies exist nationwide, 1,500 of those are based in London. Taking into account the costs of housing, transportation and consumer prices, each year the Living Wage Foundation sets the benchmark for fair pay - something that Mayor Khan has been keen to address in the city.