Neil Warnock Reveals the Reason for Liverpool Summer Transfer Delay

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has revealed that the South Wales club are closing in on the signing of Marko Grujic, with Liverpool keen on the deal going through, however standing in their way is the midfielder's agent.

Serbian international Grujic joined Liverpool in 2016 before having loan spells at Red Star Belgrade and most recently at Cardiff. The centre midfielder spent three months on loan with the Bluebirds, where he made 13 appearances, scoring once as he helped Cardiff gain automatic promotion to the Premier League after their relegation in 2014.

After defeating Tavistock 6-0 in a pre-season friendly Monday night, Bluebirds boss Warnock revealed in an interview with Sky Sports News: "We spoke to Liverpool, I think everything is in the pipeline but no news yet, we like him.

"I'm not sure his agent fancies him coming with us but Liverpool do and I think Marko does."

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Cardiff's transfer business has been solid so far this summer, spending over £27m on four new signings in the form of winger Josh Murphy, left-back Greg Cunningham, striker Bobby Reid and goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

Warnock insisted that his spending is still incomplete, and that he still wants 'one or two' more signings before their Premier League campaign gets underway when they travel down to Bournemouth on August 11, but stated any hope of a deal for West Brom's Matt Phillips ended quickly.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"I was [interested] until I found he was £15m, it's never been on the agenda, one phone call I made about him six weeks go. It finished at the end of that conversation."

