Paris Saint-Germain Consider Move for Spurs' Danny Rose as Long-Term Solution at Left Back

Tottenham's left-back Danny Rose has emerged as one of Paris Saint-Germain's top transfer targets this summer, following Yuri Berchiche's departure for Athletic Bilbao earlier this month.

Thomas Tuchel - the new PSG manager - has identified Rose as the French champions' primary targets as Layvin Kurzawa has not convinced since arriving from Monaco. They're now light in that department ahead of the new season and Rose is the latest name on a long list of potential targets for the remainder of the window.

They have been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerrero - who played under Tuchel while he was manager in Germany - and are also believed to be fighting with Manchester United for Juventus' Alex Sandro.

Rose, 28, has recently arrived back from Russia with England having been part of their run to the semi-finals of this year's World Cup, despite playing second-fiddle to Ashley Young.

He has been strongly linked with a departure from White Hart Lane for the better part of a year, and has found it difficult to regain his starting position from Ben Davies - who spent the majority of last season as first choice. Rose continually battled with injury throughout the campaign and is not assured of a regular spot if he stays.

Le10Sport report that PSG have yet to make a move for the player, but he has been added to their list of transfer targets and they may make a move later down the line. It's also reported that the Ligue 1 outfit have held interest in the player before, but have never followed up on it.

PSG could present a clean slate for Rose, although they will have to fork-out a large transfer fee to persuade notoriously tough negotiator Daniel Levy to part ways.

Rose is under contact until 2021 at Tottenham, and has made 161 appearances for Spurs since joining from Leeds in 2007. He has also won 23 caps for England in that time.