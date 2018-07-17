Tottenham Fans Hit Back at Defender's 'Unjustified' Comments on Social Media

Tottenham supporters have hit back at Toby Alderweireld on social media after the defender voiced his frustration of being omitted from Spurs' lineup in the second half of last season.

The defender played a prominent role for his country at this summer's World Cup as Belgium finished third, and after the tournament he admitted he had a point to prove after growing frustrated by being overlooked by the Premier League side.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Alderweireld has only one-year remaining on his contract with the north London side and has continually been linked with an exit as Tottenham consider whether or not to cash in on the centre-back while they still can this summer.

Reports have linked the 29-year-old with Manchester United, but while he remained coy on what his future holds he instead lifted the lid on the 'unjustified' decisions which were made at the back end of last season.

He said: "I really do not know anything yet. In my head I just go to Tottenham. We will see.

"I was very focused on this tournament. I wanted to prove something again. Show that the period before the tournament in which I did not play - for whatever reason - was unjustified.

"I wanted to show that I am still the same Toby as in November."

Alderweireld's comments have stirred some of the Spurs faithful who are seemingly growing tired of the long drawn out transfer saga...