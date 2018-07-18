Alisson's Motivation for Joining Liverpool Explained as Brazilian Keeper Flies in for Medical

With Liverpool on the brink of completing the transfer of Alisson from Roma, it has been revealed that the Brazilian was in favour of a move to Anfield ever since the two clubs met in the Champions League semi-finals in April.

Alisson travelled from Italy to England today and is expected to take a medical tomorrow morning ahead of a £66.8m (€75m) move - a world record fee for a goalkeeper.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Although the deal was only agreed this week, the move can be traced back to when Roma visited Anfield in April. They lost 5-2 and were eliminated from the competition despite a 4-2 win back in Rome.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Alisson was 'blown away' by the atmosphere at Anfield, which was as special as you would expect for their first Champions League semi-final in 10 years.

The Brazilian is also excited about the opportunity to play under Jurgen Klopp, having witnessed Liverpool's explosive playing style first hand. Roberto Firmino also played a part in convincing his international teammate to join him at Anfield as he praised the city and its people.

Alisson is now at the airport ready to fly to Liverpool: “I want say thanks to Roma fans!”. And now is time for his new chapter... 🔴✈️ #LFC #Liverpool — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2018

Liverpool fans love Firmino and they will soon fall in love with Alisson as well if he proves to be the solution to an area which has troubled them ever since the departure of Pepe Reina in 2014.

Neither Simon Mignolet nor Loris Karius has been able to make the position their own, and it was Karius' two errors in May's Champions League final which convinced Klopp to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.