Barcelona Set to Decide Which Defender Will Leave the Club Following Clement Lenglet Arrival

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

It's decision making time at Barcelona right now. While Clement Lenglet's arrival into Camp Nou is undoubtedly a great acquisition for the Catalan club, it leaves Las Blaugrana slightly over encumbered at centre half.

With Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique the undoubted first choice duo in the heart of defence, Ernesto Valverde has three players waiting in the wings as back up: Lenglet, Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen. As a result, one has to leave.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Considering Lenglet has only just arrived, it doesn't need explaining that he will undoubtedly stay, and the 23-year-old looks to be the long term replacement for Pique in Barca's back line.

However, according to Marca, the club are looking to offload either one of Vermaelen or Mina - with the latter expected to depart.

The fact that Mina is a non-EU player doesn't cause too many problems for the Catalan outfit. Paulinho's departure has freed up some space, and with Philippe Coutinho soon to have a Spanish passport, another slot will be opened up in the three-man limit.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

However, Mina - although a much better alternative for the future - has failed to adapt to the European game and would fetch a much higher price of €20m compared to the 33-year-old injury-prone Vermaelen.


Another factor is that the Belgian is happy to sit on the bench and only be relied upon when needed, whereas Mina has been after more minutes at Camp Nou.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With that said, the club aren't desperate to sell, and will only let one of the players leave should an adequate offer arrive. However, it seems that Mina's departure is the expected one.

