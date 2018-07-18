Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid over his future transfer to the club, and the Belgian star looks more and more likely to make the switch to the Spanish capital alongside club and international teammate Thibaut Courtois this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Los Blancos sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world, and many are expecting the club to invest the money made from his sale to help fund a big name player to replace the 33-year-old.

According to RMC, that player looks likely to be Hazard. The report claims that the two parties have reached a verbal agreement on the transfer, and that the winger will force through a move to the Bernabeu in order for the clubs to settle on a fee for the move.

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois is also edging ever closer to a switch to Julen Lopetegui's side. The Belgian has been linked with a move to Madrid for the majority of the summer, and it seems that the wheels are finally beginning to turn on the transfer.

According to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, Courtois' deal is close to being completed, and talks between the two clubs are growing ever nearer to a conclusion.

The fee is expected to be in the region of €40m, but the Blues will only allow their current first choice keeper to leave once they have found a replacement for him - the latest name linked to that post being former stopper Petr Cech.

With that said, it's almost certain that Courtois will leave in the coming weeks. His contract at Stamford Bridge runs to a close next summer, at which point Chelsea will have to lose him for free.