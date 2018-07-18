Everton Pick Up Interest in Outcast Arsenal Striker as Marco Silva Looks to Strengthen Attack

Everton are reported to be showing an interest in Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, with the England striker continuing to fall down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The 27-year-old centre forward is yet to train with the Gunners under new manager Unai Emery after returning from Russia following the World Cup, and playing time could be an issue for the Manchester-born man unless he seeks a move away from north London.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

The Times report that the Toffees are looking for a proven goalscorer to help them challenge further up the table in the forthcoming season, and boss Marco Silva feels that Welbeck could fit the bill.

Featuring mostly from the bench last season for Arsenal, Welbeck only managed to score five goals from 12 games, with his performance in the Europa League against CSKA Moscow the shining light of his season.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

The Merseyside outfit are short of firepower going into the new term, with Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun only scoring 13 goals between them last season from a combined 36 appearances. Welbeck has developed a habit of scoring ugly, scuffed and important goals over the last few seasons.





It’s a big summer for the Blues and after the transfer disaster with former manager Ronald Koeman last summer, it’s more important than ever for Everton to get their transfer business exactly right.