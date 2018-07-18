Everton Pick Up Interest in Outcast Arsenal Striker as Marco Silva Looks to Strengthen Attack

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Everton are reported to be showing an interest in Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, with the England striker continuing to fall down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The 27-year-old centre forward is yet to train with the Gunners under new manager Unai Emery after returning from Russia following the World Cup, and playing time could be an issue for the Manchester-born man unless he seeks a move away from north London.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

The Times report that the Toffees are looking for a proven goalscorer to help them challenge further up the table in the forthcoming season, and boss Marco Silva feels that Welbeck could fit the bill.

Featuring mostly from the bench last season for Arsenal, Welbeck only managed to score five goals from 12 games, with his performance in the Europa League against CSKA Moscow the shining light of his season.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

The Merseyside outfit are short of firepower going into the new term, with Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun only scoring 13 goals between them last season from a combined 36 appearances. Welbeck has developed a habit of scoring ugly, scuffed and important goals over the last few seasons. 


It’s a big summer for the Blues and after the transfer disaster with former manager Ronald Koeman last summer, it’s more important than ever for Everton to get their transfer business exactly right.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)