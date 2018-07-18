'Great Signing': Excited Arsenal Fans Respond to Reports of Gunners' Interest in Kingsley Coman

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Arsenal’s summer recruitment drive has effectively reinforced each of the key areas which have proven to be the Gunners’ achilles heel in recent times.

The captures of goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defenders Sokratis Papastathopolous and Stephan Lichtsteiner and midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi all plug gaps in the Gunners’ defensive ranks and give Unai Emery’s side a much sterner look.

Whilst the defence-minded areas were inevitably the Gunners’ priority for strengthening this summer, attention may now turn to bolstering the attacking ranks at the Emirates, with Kingsley Coman a name being widely linked with a switch to north London in recent days.

The links primarily originated with a report from beIN Sports, with the news having swept much of the media landscape and generated a considerable deal of excitement among Arsenal fans at the prospect of the Bayern Munich winger arriving at the Emirates.

The 22-year-old winger completed a permanent move to the Allianz Arena last summer following a two-year spell on loan in Bavaria from Juventus. However, a combination of injuries and high competition levels largely kept Coman out of the Bayern side last season.

The continued favouring of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben as Bayern’s premium pairing on the wings, coupled with Coman’s struggles with an ankle injury, generally kept the Frenchman on the periphery for the Bundesliga champions last term.

The lack of regular first team action saw Coman miss out on Didier Deschamps’ World Cup-winning France squad this summer, and a fresh challenge could be very much on the cards for the former PSG wide man ahead of the upcoming season.

The report in beIN Sports suggests that Arsenal could be set to weigh in with a £44m offer for the exciting winger, and the reported interest in Coman at the Emirates has sparked a wave of positive response among the Gunners’ fans on social media.

Here is a selection of what Arsenal supporters have been saying about the rumours on Twitter…

If Arsenal were to bring Coman in, he would be their sixth signing of the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)