'Great Signing': Excited Arsenal Fans Respond to Reports of Gunners' Interest in Kingsley Coman

Arsenal’s summer recruitment drive has effectively reinforced each of the key areas which have proven to be the Gunners’ achilles heel in recent times.

The captures of goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defenders Sokratis Papastathopolous and Stephan Lichtsteiner and midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi all plug gaps in the Gunners’ defensive ranks and give Unai Emery’s side a much sterner look.

✈️ #Mercato - Kingsley Coman pourrait profiter de l'intersaison pour changer d'air et découvrir un nouveau championnat !https://t.co/dOESt7LnYK — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) July 16, 2018

Whilst the defence-minded areas were inevitably the Gunners’ priority for strengthening this summer, attention may now turn to bolstering the attacking ranks at the Emirates, with Kingsley Coman a name being widely linked with a switch to north London in recent days.

The links primarily originated with a report from beIN Sports, with the news having swept much of the media landscape and generated a considerable deal of excitement among Arsenal fans at the prospect of the Bayern Munich winger arriving at the Emirates.

The 22-year-old winger completed a permanent move to the Allianz Arena last summer following a two-year spell on loan in Bavaria from Juventus. However, a combination of injuries and high competition levels largely kept Coman out of the Bayern side last season.

An evening of work 💪



📍 Arsenal Training Centre pic.twitter.com/fCpShMiSsZ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 16, 2018

The continued favouring of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben as Bayern’s premium pairing on the wings, coupled with Coman’s struggles with an ankle injury, generally kept the Frenchman on the periphery for the Bundesliga champions last term.

The lack of regular first team action saw Coman miss out on Didier Deschamps’ World Cup-winning France squad this summer, and a fresh challenge could be very much on the cards for the former PSG wide man ahead of the upcoming season.

Last week of holiday before returning to @Arsenal for the Singapore tour next Sunday 💥 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö 🔜⚽🔙 pic.twitter.com/DOSGwf6JuV — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 16, 2018

The report in beIN Sports suggests that Arsenal could be set to weigh in with a £44m offer for the exciting winger, and the reported interest in Coman at the Emirates has sparked a wave of positive response among the Gunners’ fans on social media.

Here is a selection of what Arsenal supporters have been saying about the rumours on Twitter…

If Arsenal were to bring Coman in, he would be their sixth signing of the summer.