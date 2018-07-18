Juventus Launch Eco-Friendly adidas Third Kit That Incorporates Ocean Plastic by Parley

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Juventus have launched their new adidas third kit for the upcoming 2018/19 season, with the jersey that will be worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala made using recycled material in partnership with Parley for the Oceans.


The grey kit features yellow trim and is described by the reigning Italian champions as 'far more than something simply worn on the pitch'.

It is made from 100% recycled polyester that incorporates Ocean Plastic® by Parley.

"The new Juve third kit has eco-innovation and longevity at its very heart," adidas designer Francesca Venturini told the club's official website.

"Through our partnership with Parley for the Oceans we've been able to create this beautiful jersey made from Ocean Plastic®. The dark grey shade with yellow accents makes it the perfect jersey to be worn either on pitch or on the streets."

Manchester United are another club who will be wearing an adidas shirt made with Ocean Plastic® by Parley in 2018/19 after a similar navy blue kit was launched earlier this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)