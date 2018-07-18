Juventus Launch Eco-Friendly adidas Third Kit That Incorporates Ocean Plastic by Parley

Juventus have launched their new adidas third kit for the upcoming 2018/19 season, with the jersey that will be worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala made using recycled material in partnership with Parley for the Oceans.





The grey kit features yellow trim and is described by the reigning Italian champions as 'far more than something simply worn on the pitch'.

It is made from 100% recycled polyester that incorporates Ocean Plastic® by Parley.

"The new Juve third kit has eco-innovation and longevity at its very heart," adidas designer Francesca Venturini told the club's official website.

"Through our partnership with Parley for the Oceans we've been able to create this beautiful jersey made from Ocean Plastic®. The dark grey shade with yellow accents makes it the perfect jersey to be worn either on pitch or on the streets."

Manchester United are another club who will be wearing an adidas shirt made with Ocean Plastic® by Parley in 2018/19 after a similar navy blue kit was launched earlier this summer.