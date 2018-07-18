Newcastle Consider Bid for West Brom's Salomon Rondon After Failing With Ambitious Loan Offer

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Newcastle United have approached West Bromwich Albion concerning their interest in signing striker Salomón Rondón this summer, according to reports.

It has been suggested that the Venezuela international is a top target for Rafa Benitez as he looks to find a replacement for the Fulham-bound Aleksandar Mitrović.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-WEST BROM-SOUTHAMPTON

A report from the Express and Star had suggested that Newcastle attempted to sign the 28-year-old striker on loan, something which was quickly rebuffed by the Baggies - who demanded that the Venezuelan's release clause had to be met.

It is believed that Newcastle are considering meeting Rondón's £16m release clause and they have already spoken with West Brom about the move. However, the Magpies will be forced to wait until Mitrović's proposed £18m switch to Craven Cottage goes through this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Newcastle have been facing an uphill battle in terms of signings this summer, with owner Mike Ashley making limited funds available ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Benitez has already admitted that the club will have to 'wheel and deal' if they want to get business done this summer, something which has been on full display with their pursuit of West Brom's Rondón.

"Unfortunately it's what we have to do," Benitez told Sky Sports News. "We have to wheel and deal, that is the way for us. And then we try to continue doing the right things.

"As soon as the price goes a little bit higher, I know that we cannot buy them, so we have to be realistic with our budget, and then maybe sell some players and buy some players."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)