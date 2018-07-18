Newcastle Consider Bid for West Brom's Salomon Rondon After Failing With Ambitious Loan Offer

Newcastle United have approached West Bromwich Albion concerning their interest in signing striker Salomón Rondón this summer, according to reports.

It has been suggested that the Venezuela international is a top target for Rafa Benitez as he looks to find a replacement for the Fulham-bound Aleksandar Mitrović.

A report from the Express and Star had suggested that Newcastle attempted to sign the 28-year-old striker on loan, something which was quickly rebuffed by the Baggies - who demanded that the Venezuelan's release clause had to be met.

It is believed that Newcastle are considering meeting Rondón's £16m release clause and they have already spoken with West Brom about the move. However, the Magpies will be forced to wait until Mitrović's proposed £18m switch to Craven Cottage goes through this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Any #nufc fan gonna give Rondon a chance???????



Seems like hes been written off before he gets a shirt on.



He might be a success, maybe not nobody knows so give the lad a chance — Scotty ⚫⚪NUFC⚫⚪ (@ScottyT9804) July 17, 2018

Newcastle have been facing an uphill battle in terms of signings this summer, with owner Mike Ashley making limited funds available ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Benitez has already admitted that the club will have to 'wheel and deal' if they want to get business done this summer, something which has been on full display with their pursuit of West Brom's Rondón.

"Unfortunately it's what we have to do," Benitez told Sky Sports News. "We have to wheel and deal, that is the way for us. And then we try to continue doing the right things.

"As soon as the price goes a little bit higher, I know that we cannot buy them, so we have to be realistic with our budget, and then maybe sell some players and buy some players."