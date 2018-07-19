Arsenal Poised to Announce Signing of Barcelona Wonderkid as Unai Emery Looks to the Future

Arsenal are believed to be on the verge of announcing the signing of Barcelona prodigy Joel Lopez, with the 16-year-old left-back thought to have already signed a youth contract with a professional deal set to be signed next March.

According to the Evening Standard, the tenacious youngster briefly changed his Instagram account bio to include a reference to his move to the north London side, but hastily removed the updated information - presumably after being advised to hang fire until the deal has been officially announced by the Gunners.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The teenage talent will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Cesc Fàbregas and Hector Béllerín, who both joined the Gunners at a young age before going on to star for the club. Arsenal are renowned for their ability in developing youth players, and will be hoping that Lopez will be able to hone his craft and become a quality option for the club within the next couple of years.

Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery - the Gunners' first managerial change in a staggering 22 years - has yet to make major headlines with his summer purchases thus far, opting to make shrewd purchases rather than chasing the big money stars. Among his first signings are Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira, and former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Emery will be under pressure to deliver in his first season in charge, as Arsenal fans have been waiting well over a decade to win the Premier League, with their last title win coming in 2004. While topping the table may be a struggle in the 2018/19 campaign, Emery will be looking to at least qualify for the Champions League, following a difficult spell out of the major competition.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina looks to be moving closer to leaving the club, as Turkish giants Beşiktaş move closer to completing a deal for the Colombian international. The 29-year-old has struggled for regular first team football during his four season spell with the club, and now looks set to take on a new challenge after seeing his career stagnate at Arsenal.