Atletico Madrid Awaiting Response From FIFA Over Gelson Martins Following Agreement With Player

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Europa League winners Atletico Madrid fully expect to sign Gelson Martins this summer, despite the roadblocks and are waiting on a response from FIFA, according to a report from Marca.

The Spanish side were previously reported as having reached a verbal agreement with the player, who is said to have already accepted personal terms with the side following a conversation with manager Diego Simeone.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Martins, who has been a Sporting CP player since 2015, was one of many of the club's stars who cancelled their contracts in the wake of the tumultuous end to the season that saw them publicly humiliated by the club president, miss out on the Champions League in their last match of the campaign and suffer an attack at the hands of masked thugs at their training ground.

Sporting, however, still maintain some control and are still due compensation. According to Diario AS, the Portuguese outfit want at least €45m for the winger, but Atleti are only willing to pay €15m, with a further €10m in potential add-ons.

The Rojiblancos feel they have the edge in negotiations, based on Sporting's current status, yet it will take FIFA 's intervention to settle things as the clubs have so far failed to resolve the transfer amicably.

Martins, meanwhile, is still on holiday after playing in the World Cup with Portugal, who were eliminated from the tournament by Uruguay in the round of 16. 

He is expected to end his vacation at some point next week, with Atletico waiting to ramp up their chase when he returns.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)