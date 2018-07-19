Atlético Madrid Unveil Brand New Blue Away Kit for 2018-19 Season to Mixed Reaction from Fans

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Atlético Madrid have unveiled their brand new light blue away kit for the 2018-19 season.

The kit is available to buy from the club's online shop or from their stores in Madrid, and is a lovely looking kit for fans to get their hands on.

Having revealed the kit on their social media accounts on Thursday morning, Atlético published a video that gives fans a closer look at the detail on the kit.

The shirt sports an aqua blue front with a slightly darker blue running along the shoulders. The shorts and socks are a much darker shade of blue, with a single red hoop on each sock.

The kit seems to have gone down well with Atléti fans, judging by their reactions to the club's Twitter posts, anyway.

There are a lot of angry, sweary Spaniards absolutely raging over the fact that the club have altered their logo on the new kit, and that the home kit has the same colour shorts.

However, the replies to the announcement on Atlético's English account are a lot less angry, although there has still been mixed reaction from fans.

There seems to be a balance between those liking it and those not, with some fans suggesting it's not as good as last season's strip and that perhaps it should be used as a third kit instead.

