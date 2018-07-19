Chelsea have confirmed the return of legendary figure Gianfranco Zola to Stamford Bridge, after appointing him as their new assistant manager.

The flamboyant Italian enjoyed a fabulous seven-year playing career in west London, winning the European Cup Winners Cup and FA Cup during his time with the club.

After stints as first-team manager at West Ham, Watford and Birmingham among others, Zola is now back in the top flight of English football after agreeing to partner up with new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

In a statement released on Chelsea's official website, Zola said of his appointment: "For me it is an amazing thing. I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful.

"It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player, so I will give my best in my new position.

"I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure."

Zola made 312 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after his arrival in 1996, scoring 80 goals. The former Serie A winner helped revolutionise English football during the mid 1990s, becoming one of the first marquee oversees signings of the Premier League era.

His reunion with the club and partnership with Sarri will come as a welcome boost to Chelsea fans, who have endured months of uncertainty and speculation surrounding the future of previous manager Antonio Conte.

One of Zola's first jobs may be helping Sarri convince star man Eden Hazard to remain at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgian forward heavily linked with a move to both Real Madrid and Barcelona.