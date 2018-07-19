Huddersfield Town Manager David Wagner Seemingly Unfazed by Possibility of Summer Exits

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Huddersfield Town's manager David Wagner is happy to let a number of players leave during this transfer window, as he gears up for the new Premier League season. 

The Huddersfield Daily Examiner reports that Sean Scannell and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis are targets for Bradford and Bristol Rovers respectively. As both eye more first team game time, an exit from the Yorkshire club could be on the cards.

With the Terriers currently in Germany preparing for the Interwetten Cup and a friendly match against 2. Bundesliga side SV Darmstadt 98, their coach is in a relaxed mood.

Speaking before the pre-season competition, Wagner stated: “I will never say it will never happen but, if nothing does happen, we can accept this and we can deal with it as well,

“At the minute, I can’t say anything really serious, so we have to see what happens over the next four weeks.”

John Early/GettyImages

With Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby reportedly set for a medical later this week, Wagner may want to move some current squad members out.

Rumours have also suggested that a £10m move for Club Brugge's Anthony Limbombe is picking up speed, with the young Belgian ready to test himself in England's top flight. 

Previous suggestions of a move for Leicester City's Ahmed Musa seem to have fizzled out, but the Terriers are still well and truly in the market for attacking players. With last season only seeing 28 goals - the joint lowest in the division, tied with relegated Swansea City - attackers are undoubtedly needed at the club.

As training starts up, the Huddersfield boss will want to bring in new players sooner rather than later. If that is reliant on at least partly balancing the books, then Scannell and Holmes-Dennis look to be on their way. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)