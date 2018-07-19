Huddersfield Town Manager David Wagner Seemingly Unfazed by Possibility of Summer Exits

Huddersfield Town's manager David Wagner is happy to let a number of players leave during this transfer window, as he gears up for the new Premier League season.

The Huddersfield Daily Examiner reports that Sean Scannell and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis are targets for Bradford and Bristol Rovers respectively. As both eye more first team game time, an exit from the Yorkshire club could be on the cards.

Bristol Rovers are chasing Huddersfield defender Holmes-Dennis. [Various] #BristolRovers — Bristol Rovers News (@Transfers_BRFC) July 18, 2018

With the Terriers currently in Germany preparing for the Interwetten Cup and a friendly match against 2. Bundesliga side SV Darmstadt 98, their coach is in a relaxed mood.

Speaking before the pre-season competition, Wagner stated: “I will never say it will never happen but, if nothing does happen, we can accept this and we can deal with it as well,

“At the minute, I can’t say anything really serious, so we have to see what happens over the next four weeks.”

With Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby reportedly set for a medical later this week, Wagner may want to move some current squad members out.

Rumours have also suggested that a £10m move for Club Brugge's Anthony Limbombe is picking up speed, with the young Belgian ready to test himself in England's top flight.

Previous suggestions of a move for Leicester City's Ahmed Musa seem to have fizzled out, but the Terriers are still well and truly in the market for attacking players. With last season only seeing 28 goals - the joint lowest in the division, tied with relegated Swansea City - attackers are undoubtedly needed at the club.

As training starts up, the Huddersfield boss will want to bring in new players sooner rather than later. If that is reliant on at least partly balancing the books, then Scannell and Holmes-Dennis look to be on their way.