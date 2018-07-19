Leicester Consider Move for Monaco Winger Rachid Ghezzal as Potential Riyad Mahrez Replacement

Leicester City are considering the signing of AS Monaco winger Rachid Ghezzal as a replacement for Algerian ace Riyad Mahrez.

The former PFA Players' Player of the year moved to Manchester City this summer in a £60m switch, becoming the Premier League champions' record signing.

According to le10sport.com, the Foxes are keen on finding a suitable replacement for their departed star in this transfer window and their ambitions have seen Ghezzal emerge as a chief target.

Ghezzal, who also hails from Algeria, only joined Monaco last year, having come in from Lyon. The 26-year-old started his youth career with the latter before moving last August, but he could already be set for an exit after attracting attention from more than one Premier League side.

A talented passer and dribbler of the ball, Ghezzal scored twice and produced three assists in seven Ligue 1 starts for Monaco last season. His playing style is somewhat similar to that of Mahrez as he likes cutting in from the flanks to score or create chances for teammates.

He is also great with set pieces and often shoots from outside of the box. And if Leicester do land the Algerian this summer, he could go on to become as influential as his compatriot.

He is understood to be open to testing himself in English football, something which could hand the Foxes a bit of an advantage if negotiations are undertaken before the close of the current transfer window.

Mahrez, meanwhile, will be hoping for a fruitful campaign at City after helping fire Leicester to an unprecedented Premier League title haul two seasons ago.