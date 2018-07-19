Man City 'Consider Sale' of Raheem Sterling as New Contract Talks Hit Stalemate Following World Cup

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

A gamble taken by Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling has reportedly gone wrong, with the Premier League champions now holding all the cards in upcoming contract talks.

It's understood that Sterling postponed negotiations between himself and the club until after the World Cup, in the hopes that some eye catching performances from the attacker would increase the pressure on City to meet his wage demands, according to David Anderson (via The Mirror).

Clive Mason/GettyImages

However, whilst Sterling may have been an important part of England's run to the semi-finals, multiple missed chances and a generally frustrating tournament for the winger means City will be back in the driving seat during negotiations.

Sterling's camp assumed that a strong World Cup showing would either force City to accept Sterling's new wage demands, or at the very least attract some foreign interest in the player.

TF-Images/GettyImages

It's understood that a stalemate may well be hit when negotiations are resumed following Sterling's post-World Cup break. 


Sterling and his camp remain convinced that at just 23 years of age, his value will increase. It's this expectation that is driving them to hold out for the wage increase they believe Sterling deserves.

City are taking a hard line approach to the situation too, and should the two sides fail to reach an agreement, the club will look to sell the Englishman to avoid him running down his contract and leaving for free in 2020.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)