Real Madrid's New €40m Signing Odriozola Claims Club is Like 'Disneyland' After Sealing Dream Move

Real Madrid's new €40m right-back Álvaro Odriozola has likened joining the Champions League winners to going to Disneyland, after sealing his dream move to the Bernabéu from Real Sociedad.

The 22-year-old, who was a part of Spain's 2018 World Cup squad, joined Los Blancos on a six-year deal for €40m.

Sueño cumplido ⚽. He llegado a Disney 💫. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/gIXLCkjlmH — Álvaro Odriozola (@alvaroodriozola) July 18, 2018

Speaking about his big money move, via ESPN, the Spanish international said: "Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world and in history, so you could not say no. It is like when your father comes and asks you if you want to go to Disneyland. It's clear. I see myself as a very ambitious person and my biggest challenge is to be a success at Madrid.





"I am coming here to fulfil that challenge, and give 100 percent. To enjoy every moment through hard work, exertion and humility."





The 22-year-old also discussed the departure of club icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in a sensational €100m deal. Odriozola said: ""Everyone knows (Ronaldo) is a Madrid legend, and everyone respects him. But we must look to the future. A new era is starting, I look around the dressing room and see that the best players are here.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Odriozola is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Spanish football, and despite not featuring for Spain in their underwhelming World Cup campaign, is expected to play an important role for the side in the future. The youngster is also capable of playing on the wing, and his versatility will be an invaluable asset for his side in the 2018/19 campaign.

It is set to be a busy summer for Los Blancos, with new manager Julen Lopetegui set to oversee an overhaul of the playing staff following the departure of charismatic coach Zinedine Zidane. Wonderkid forward Vinícius Júnior has already joined the club, while moves for Chelsea duo Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard are believed to be imminent.

In other news, reports from Spain have claimed that Real Madrid are unlikely to invest in one major marquee signing this summer, and will instead look to spread the money across a host of new players of more reasonable value. As well as Hazard and Courtois, Monaco forward Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar have also been linked with a move.