Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Spanish Government £12.1m After Accepting 2-Year Sentence for Tax Fraud

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Newly unveiled Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has paid the Spanish authorities £12.1m in a tax fraud settlement after accepting a two-year suspended prison sentence.

The Portugal international left Real Madrid to join the Italian champions this summer following a nine-year spell at the Bernabeu. And, according to radio station Cadena Cope (H/T the Daily Mail), he has settled all of his debts and is moving to sever all ties with Spain in the wake of his departure.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

The player has since deposited the aforementioned amount and will pay a further £4.7m in other fines and costs. As for the prison sentence, Ronaldo won't be spending any time in jail as first -time offenders aren't required to serve prison time by the Spanish government for administrative infractions when the sentence is for two years or less.

It has been understood that the forward's anger over Spanish tax authorities taking him to court was one of the main factors behind his decision to leave Madrid.

He is also reported as having put his £4.8m mansion in the affluent 'La Finca' district up for sale and is considering ending all of his business ventures in Madrid.

Ronaldo has always maintained he was innocent since being accused of intentionally defrauding Spain's government by failing to declare image rights earnings between 2011 and 2014. 

Moreover, the 33-year-old was enraged over being treated like a criminal, while he felt that his falling afoul was due to misinterpretations of Spain's complicated tax laws regarding image rights.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Tax laws are more favourable in Italy and a new fiscal bit of legislation allows for contributors moving to the country to pay as little as €100,000 in payments on earnings made elsewhere.

The player will be earning way more at Juventus than he did at Madrid, having signed a four-year deal worth €30m a season, and the friendlier tax decrees should leave him feeling quite relieved.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)