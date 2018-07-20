Everton Consider Move for England Striker Danny Welbeck as Arsenal Plan Departures

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell three players before the end of the summer transfer window, including former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck.

According to the Sun, the 27-year-old is free to go and play is football elsewhere, while the Gunners are also open to selling David Ospina and Lucas Perez.

Welbeck has one year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, but is yet to be offered a new deal as Everton weigh up a £15m move for the England striker.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

He sits behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order for a central striking role, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi are likely to be preferred out wide, in Unai Emery's attacking lineup. However, Everton will only move to sign him if they fail in their pursuit of highly-rated Bordeaux winger, Malcom.

Welbeck joined Arsenal for £16m from Manchester United back in 2014 but is now free to go and seek regular football elsewhere, with fellow striker Lucas Perez also being given the green light to move on.

Since his £17m arrival from Deportivo la Coruña, Perez has only scored one Premier League goal for Arsenal and spent last season out on loan at his former club.

Despite this, the Spaniard is said to be keen to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place, a fight which would prove very difficult indeed - considering the amount of competition he has in and around his position.

Meanwhile, the £19.2m signing of Bernd Leno has opened up the exit door for Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

All three players could be set to leave the club before the summer transfer window closes on 9 August, although Emery has ruled out any further incomings before that date.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)