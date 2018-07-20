Neymar dismissed rumors he's leaving Paris Saint-Germain to go to Real Madrid amid reports he's heading back to Spain.

"Yes, I will stay in Paris," he said, according to ESPN Brasil. "I have a contract with PSG. The speculation? The majority of it is invented by the press."

"I have a contract and people know the objective, the reason why I went to PSG. I want to win with this club and I hope this season will be wonderful."

The rumors around a move to Real Madrid come after Real star Cristiano Ronaldo departed to Juventus for €120 million. Last week, a source told SI.com that Real Madrid was targeting Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard to make a big-name signing. The club has denied reports it made offers to the players.

Last summer, Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG for a record fee of €222 million. The 26-year-old last appeared for his home-country Brazil in the World Cup, where his team was eliminated in the quarterfinals with a 2–1 loss to Belgium.