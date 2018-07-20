Southampton Send Midfielder Sofiane Boufal to Spanish Side Celta Vigo on Season-Long Loan

July 20, 2018

Southampton have agreed to send French midfielder Sofiane Boufal on loan to Spanish side Celta Vigo.

The 24-year-old signed on with the Saints in a switch from Lille in 2016, but he will be playing his football in Spain next season, with the clubs coming to terms over a one-year loan deal.

"Southampton Football Club can confirm it has reached an agreement with Celta Vigo for Sofiane Boufal to join on a season-long loan," Southampton announced on Friday.


"The 24-year-old Moroccan is now set to move to the Spanish top-flight side, two years after joining Saints from Lille.

"In that time, Boufal has made 59 appearances for Southampton, scoring four goals. We wish Sofiane good luck for the season ahead."

Boufal was born in France, however, he represents Morocco internationally.

The player was overlooked by Herve Renard during squad selection for this year's World Cup but he will hope to have a productive time in Spain with Celta next season.

