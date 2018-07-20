Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Star Forward Son Heung-min Has Signed New Contract Until 2023

Tottenham have confirmed that South Korean forward Son Heung-min has agreed a new five-year deal with the club.

The 26-year-old has scored 47 goals in 140 appearances for Tottenham since joining the club from Bayern Leverkusen three years ago.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Heung-Min Son has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2023.



Having enjoyed a fantastic spell in the Premier League over the past couple of years, he has also fired home 23 goals in 70 appearances for South Korea on the international stage.

The versatile forward will now travel to the United States, where he will join up with the rest of the Spurs squad as they prepare to compete in the International Champions Cup. Pochettino's men will face AS Roma, Barcelona and AC Milan in the competition.

Son will be available to play in Spurs' Premier League opener against Newcastle United, before jetting out to Indonesia to represent his country at the Asian Games.

This latest announcement is an exciting one for Spurs fans, who have been becoming increasingly frustrated at the club's lack of activity in the transfer window over the course of the summer, with the deadline of 9 August fast approaching as clubs look to get their business done quickly.