Arsene Wenger Emerges as Leading Candidate for Japan National Team's Vacant Manager Position

Arsene Wenger has emerged as the number one candidate for the vacant managerial position with Japan following the departure of World Cup boss Akira Nishino.

The former Arsenal manager has yet to land another role in management after parting ways with the Gunners at the conclusion of last season after 22 years, despite having been linked with Real Madrid and the director of football vacancy at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, several clubs in China have identified the 68-year-old as a potential candidate, but it is the Japan FA who are understood to be eager for Wenger to take the helm of their national side.

Wenger worked in the country with Nagoya Grampus Eight for just one season in 1995/96 and remains highly respected and regarded in the country having always spoken fondly of his spell with the J1 League side.

Arsene Wenger becoming the new Japanese manager makes an insane amount of sense to me.



Very talented squad (showed that at the WC). He's managed in Japan before. Allows him to still honour his media commitments.



Can't believe some of the guff I've read. — David Kirkham (@TheDavidKirkham) July 20, 2018

Japan are on the lookout for a new manager after Vahid Halilhodzic was sacked merely two months before the 2018 World Cup.

Despite Nishino having led Japan to the last-16 his temporary contract is set to expire at the end of the month, ensuring a new leading man is needed.

Wenger, however, is not the only candidate for the job as Hajime Moriyasu has emerged as an option after securing three J-League titles with Sanfrecce Hiroshima before his resignation last year.

