Chuba Akpom Edges Closer to £2m Arsenal Exit With Belgium Side Leading Race

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Chuba Akpom is moving closer to his Arsenal exit as his former side Sint-Truiden are poised to secure a £2m deal for the striker. 

The 22-year-old has risen through the ranks with the north London club but has failed to breakthrough to the senior side with great effect having been sent out on six successive loan spells across four years.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Akpom spent the second half of last season Sint-Truiden, and according to the Independent the Belgium outfit are favourites to land the striker despite ongoing negotiations with a number of other clubs across both Belgium and France. 

The former England Under-21 international impressed in the second half of last season having scored six goals in 16 Jupiler League games.

The striker is entering the final year of his contract and is not part of Unai Emery's plans having been left out of the squad travelling to Singapore for their pre season tour, ensuring Arsenal are prepared to offload him for up to £2m. 

The Gunners are expected to finalise a permanent move for Akpom within the next week, which will bring his 16-year association with the club to an end with just 12 first team appearances to his name.

Since penning a professional contract with the Gunners Akpom has spent time on loan with Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull and Brighton. 

Meanwhile, Arsenal forward Lucas Perez has reportedly been targeted by Lazio after the Serie A side were left with a void in their side following the departure of Felipe Anderson to West Ham.

Lazio are eager to replace the winger and have identified Perez as the player capable of partnering forward Ciro Immobile. 

