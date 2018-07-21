French Media Claim Kante's Proposed Move to PSG Is 'Impossible Internally' Following Speculation

French media have began quashing speculation regarding N'Golo Kante's proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain due to the club's ongoing financial situation.



The Frenchman has been the subject of mass transfer speculation throughout the summer, and talks have only intensified after he helped France win their second World Cup. He is now viewed by many as one of the best midfielders in the world, and it was only a matter of time before the giants of European football came calling.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, Kante may not be going anywhere. With Maurizio Sarri being named as the new Chelsea manager whilst also bringing in Jorginho from Napoli, it looks as though a fresh start is already underway at Stamford Bridge after a disappointing season last season for the Blues, and according to L'Equipe (via Sport Witness ), Kante now may not want to leave the club.



The club being heavily linked with a move for Kante was PSG. However, they now face their own problems. The report from L'Equipe goes onto state that the Parisians need to raise around €100m this summer from sales in order to fully fund the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe , on top of funding commercial income not counted by the FFP panel.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

All in all, PSG may well be priced out of a deal for the midfielder, and fellow French newspaper Le Parisien support this view.





In their report on the matter, they claimed: "His arrival in the French capital is considered impossible internally. Spending €110m, Paris cannot, after its foolish summer 2017, with €402m released only for the arrivals of Neymar and Mbappe.



"Financial fair play, which scrutinises clubs’ expenses and revenues, closely monitors the formation chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi."

This news will be music to the ears of Chelsea fans who will be desperate to keep hold of their star players ahead of what promises to be a thrilling Premier League season. After a blip last season, the Blues will be looking to bounce back and ensure they're part of the race for the title come the end of the season.

